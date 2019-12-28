Murder suspect Al Simon fatally shot at Hermann Park by deputies

Breaking: Albert Benjamin Simon has been found. All preliminary information: @HCSOTexas came across him at Hermann Park. Simon made a sudden move towards a bag and one of our deputies shot him. Simon is wounded and has been taken to a hospital. No other injuries reported #HouNews pic.twitter.com/6URlICA3Cj — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 28, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man wanted in connection with a brutal Christmas Eve murder was shot by deputies in Hermann park Saturday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.Albert Simon made a sudden move toward a bag when a deputy shot Simon, according to a tweet from Gonzalez.Simon was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Gonzalez.Simon, 52, was wanted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Carolee Taylor on Christmas Eve.