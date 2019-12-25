Search for accused shooter continues after Christmas Eve killing

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at 16500 blk of Obsidian Drive. Preliminary info: a male arrived at a house party and shot an adult female. The female has been confirmed deceased at the scene. No other details at this time. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/5CwwNaaiWe — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 25, 2019

BE ON THE LOOKOUT: @HCSOTexas investigators say the suspect is on the run. He left the scene in a Jeep Cherokee and is believed to be armed and dangerous, per @SheriffEd_HCSO. https://t.co/2s7GMvy3tI — Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) December 25, 2019

52-year-old Albert Benjamin Simon is accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a Christmas party Tuesday night.

I went to this scene last night and couldn’t help but think that her final moments were spent happy celebrating her birthday with friends. She wore holiday festive attire. Simon brutally gunned her down. We must find him asap. Domestic Violence is a serious epidemic. #HouNews https://t.co/Qb7ZfFhvWS — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 25, 2019

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend at a Christmas party in northwest Harris County was still at-large Wednesday night.Deputies say 52-year-old Albert Benjamin Simon barged into the party at a home in the 16500 block of Obsidian Drive near the Houston National Golf Club around 8:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.The party wasn't just to celebrate Christmas, the woman who was killed was also celebrating her birthday.The Sheriff's Office says Simon, her ex-boyfriend, pushed his way inside, grabbed her, and shot her several times.Investigators found a handgun in the yard, but believe Simon is still armed and dangerous. The Sheriff's Office says Simon left the scene in a dark colored Jeep Cherokee.A murder warrant has been issued for Simon. He has a mugshot on file with the Harris County Sheriff's Office for a prior offense."This morning we began with a tragedy, the death of a 3-month-old, and today we're closing the evening of Christmas Eve with another tragedy," Sheriff Ed Gonzales said Tuesday night.Authorities identified the victim as 46-year-old Carolee Dawn Taylor. She died at the scene.They say about 15 people were at the home when she was shot and killed."We want the public to be safe. If he's watching, we want him to do the right thing and just turn himself in so that we can get this matter resolved," Gonzalez said.