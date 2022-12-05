Married couple found shot to death in apparent murder-suicide near Spring, sheriff's office says

Authorities found the 26-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, who had been married six years, dead inside their apartment. It's the second murder-suicide reported in our area in less than 24 hours.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A married couple was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Sunday night at an apartment complex near Spring, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities arrived at about 7 p.m. at the Landmark at Kendall Manor on Inverness Forest Boulevard, near FM 1960 and the Hardy Toll Road after family members called for a welfare check, saying they hadn't heard from the pair in some time.

According to the sheriff's office, the apartment was locked when officials arrived, so they forced their way in and found a 24-year-old woman and 26-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds.

Officials told ABC13 the apartment was secured from the inside, so it appears the couple died in a murder-suicide.

Investigators said they're looking into whether the couple, married for six years, had a domestic violence history and whether they had any children.

It's unknown at this time how long the couple had been dead inside the apartment.

A weapon was found near both victims, but it's unclear who fired the shots, the sheriff's office said.

This is the second murder-suicide investigation reported in less than 24 hours.

On Sunday afternoon, Houston police said they found a woman in her 30s shot to death and a man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound outside the Texas Children's Hospital West Campus in the 18200 block of Katy Freeway.

According to HPD, the woman was driving with a man in the passenger seat and a child in the back seat.

Police said they were at the hospital to seek medical attention for the child, but when they arrived, the man shot the woman inside the car before shooting himself.

Houston police said the child who was with them is about 8 years old and was not injured in the shooting.

It is unclear what the relationship is between the man and the woman killed.

