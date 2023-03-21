Married couple found dead from apparent murder-suicide in League City home, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A married couple was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Monday morning in League City, according to investigators.

The League City Police Department said it's conducting an investigation into the couple's death.

Police said at about 9:30 a.m., officers received a welfare check request at the 100 block of Magnolia Estates Drive after a man had not shown up to work.

When they arrived, and after checking outside the home, officers saw what they believed to be a woman lying on the floor inside.

Officers forced entry and found the man and woman dead from what appeared to be a murder-suicide.

Authorities said weapons were found at the scene.

League City officials identified the victim as 57-year-old Sally Staehli and the suspect as 54-year-old Lance Staehli.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact League City Detective O'Neal at 281-554-1885.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

