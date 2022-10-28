Rock your Halloween! Munster Mash pop-up art show opens in Houston for 1st time

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Even as the Houston Astros battle for a second title in the World Series this weekend, you can still take in some art and have a rocking time doing it.

The Munster Mash pop-up art show opens Saturday and runs through Halloween. It's free and open to everyone.

It's also where you can see a rare collection of work from everyone from Stan Lee and Tim Burton to Alan Bodner and John Douglas, the latter of whom is a Houston native who steps in as a drummer for Aerosmith.

A painter who has also had a long career in music, Douglas' work features rock and roll musicians, and sometimes, their instruments, too.

That all began when he started painting his own drums, and that caught on with a very well-known group.

"It actually started here in Houston with ZZ Top. They would come see the band I was playing with. This is way back, in the late 80s, and so I met the guys there primarily. Frank commented on my drum kit and said, 'Hey, that's cool. Who did that?' I said, 'Oh, I did it.' And he goes, 'Would you ever want to paint drums for me?' And I was like, 'Sure!'" Douglas told ABC13.

Some of the works that'll be at the event will also be signed by the artists who Douglas has painted such as Steven Tyler, Bon Jovi and Slash.

And if you want to take any of the pieces home, they are for sale.

The event is being hosted by art aficionado, curator and Animazing Gallery owner Nick Leone, also a Houstonian who wanted to be sure to share this with the city.

"Go big or go home, right, so why not do it here? I wanted to have a wonderful show here where I can network with artists like John, and bring Alan Bodner in. The artwork that I normally do is in Las Vegas. I figured why not have the event here and celebrate here?" Leone said.

And if there are any fans of the show "The Munsters," the actor who played Eddie Munster, Butch Patrick, will be there, along with the iconic Munsters Koach.

The event will take place at Complete Pictures at 3701 W. Alabama Street Suite 110 from noon to 6 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 30, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31. Appearances by Alan Bodner and John Douglas are set for noon to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 29 and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 30. Butch Patrick and the Munster Koach will be on location on Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

