Multiple people including 2 teens shot in east Harris County, HCSO says

Sunday, April 9, 2023 12:57AM
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are responding to an active scene Saturday evening where at least four people were reportedly shot.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Uvalde Road.

Details are limited, but preliminary information states that at least two victims are said to be in their late teens, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

It is unclear how the shooting occurred or if there are any suspect descriptions at this time.

Law enforcement is en-route to the scene.

ABC13 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide further detail as more information becomes available.

