Multiple child near-drownings reported over Memorial Day weekend

These 91 swim suits represent the number of child drowning deaths in Texas last year. They span all ages. 23 were in Harris County, 4 already this year. A drowning can happen anywhere to anyone. @HCSOTexas encourages everyone to practice water safety. #HouNews #lesm pic.twitter.com/3MTwh52Bb9 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 23, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say around 5:00 p.m. Sunday, an 8-year-old child was reported drowning at Princeton Club Apartments on Memorial Drive.The child had a pulse, but wasn't breathing regularly so CPR was performed and the child was transported to a nearby hospital.Also Sunday, around 5:30 p.m. a 6-year-old child was transported to Texas Children's after a reported drowning scare.Police say the incident occurred on Shadow Briar Drive in West Houston.HPD reported that the child was experiencing shallow breathing when transported.These incidents come just days after Harris County Sherrif Ed Gonzalez tweeted that 91 children drowned in Texas during 2018, and 23 of those children drowned in Harris County.Now in 2019, at least four children have already drowned in the county. The oldest one was six years old, and the youngest was a one-year-old.