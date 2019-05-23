4 child drownings before summer begins in Harris County

As we head into summer, Harris County is spreading the word about water safety to prevent drownings.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the call out given the number of drownings already recorded for this year.

The heartbreaking numbers revealed that 91 children drowned in Texas during 2018. Out of those children, 23 drowned in Harris County.

Now in 2019, at least four children have already drowned in the county. The oldest one was six years old, and the youngest was a one-year-old.



ABC13'S DAVID NUNO: Daughter's near-drowning a reminder about pool dangers
