FM 1942 shutdown as fire crews battle multi-vehicle fire near junkyard in E. Harris County: HCSO

Sunday, May 28, 2023 8:34PM
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple fire departments and law enforcement agencies are responding to a multi-vehicle fire that has shut down FM 1942 in both directions, in east Harris County, according to officials.

The fire reportedly started near a makeshift building in the 3600 block of FM 1942, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

According to officials, one car was reported to have caught fire and then spread to approximately 13 to 14 vehicles.

It is not known at, this time, how the fire initially started.

