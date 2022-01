IH-45 NORTH Southbound At TIDWELL RD - Accident - Status: Cleared at 9:30 AM — IH-45 North Traffic (@ih45n_traffic) January 30, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All main lanes of I-45 North southbound at Tidwell Road have been cleared after a multi-vehicle accident. Houston TranStar verified the crash involving three vehicles at 8:46 a.m. on the southbound IH-45 North at Tidwell Road.It's not immediately known what led to the incident.Traffic cameras fixed on that portion of the freeway captured emergency vehicles blocking four main lanes and two shoulder lanes.Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!