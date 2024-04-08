Man arrested in connection to store clerk's death weeks after alleged attack in NW Harris Co.: HCSO

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a 65-year-old store clerk who was allegedly attacked and died weeks later, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO said on Monday that 36-year-old Joshua Stuart Waid was arrested.

According to officials, HCSO's homicide division announced the death of store clerk Muhammed Masqood last week and said there would be an investigation.

Preliminary information said Masqood died due to an attack that reportedly happened at a convenience store located at 19712 Tomball Parkway on March 14.

Officials said Waid was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and manslaughter.

If you have any information about what happened, you are asked to contact HCSO Homicide at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.