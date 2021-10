SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the major intersections in Sugar Land is back open after a train hit and killed a motorcyclist overnight.Just after 11 p.m. Monday, police say a train traveling eastbound hit a motorcycle at Main and US-90.The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.Crossings were blocked for several hours and reopened around 4 a.m.It's not clear what caused the train and motorcycle to crash.