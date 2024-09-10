49-year-old driver killed after being shot and crashing into power line pole in SW Houston, HPD says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A death investigation is underway after a man was shot before crashing in southwest Houston, according to investigators.

The Houston Police Department said officers responded to a crash at 9500 Southwest Freeway Service Road on Saturday at about 10:50 a.m.

Detectives said a red Ford F-150 pickup truck was going southbound on the service road when the driver veered off the roadway and struck a power line pole.

The driver, identified as 49-year-old Miguel Rodriguez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said Rodriguez suffered a gunshot wound before the crash.

Investigators said at this time, there are no known witnesses or suspects in the shooting.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.