2 drivers killed, 1 passenger seriously hurt in wrong-way crash on US 90 in Sugar Land, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are dead after a horrific wrong-way crash in Sugar Land overnight. Police said a third person survived but is seriously injured.

The deadly crash happened just after 3 a.m. Monday on U.S. 90 at Gillingham Lane, just east of Eldridge Road.

Investigators said the drivers of the two SUVs involved in the crash are the ones who were killed.

Sugar Land police said a Honda Pilot was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. 90 when the driver hit a Toyota Highlander with two people inside head-on.

The passenger in the Highlander was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police anticipate U.S. 90 westbound near Gillingham Lane to be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

This latest crash comes on the heels of three deadly crashes over the weekend -- two of them hit and runs.

READ MORE: Houston police seek hit-and-run drivers after series of deadly crashes claim 3 lives overnight

Three people are dead after three separate crashes on Houston roads overnight from Saturday to Sunday.

First, on the Gulf Freeway feeder road near Dixie Farm Road around 10 p.m. Saturday, Houston police said a cyclist riding with traffic was hit and killed by a vehicle, which then drove off.

About an hour later, on the Northwest Freeway near Fairbanks North Houston, police said an 18-year-old motorcyclist was weaving in and out of traffic when he hit a car and was thrown from his bike.

Police said while he was trying to get up, a second car, described as a White Jeep ran him over.

A few hours later, around 1 a.m. Sunday, police said a 44-year-old man lost control of his car on the South Loop East near Telephone Road.

His vehicle rolled and the man was killed, but a female passenger survived.

Travel experts say there is typically an unfortunate spike in crashes surrounding Labor Day.

