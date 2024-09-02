Houston police seek hit-and-run drivers after series of deadly crashes claim 3 lives overnight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people are dead after at least three separate crashes in Houston overnight Saturday to Sunday.

The first happened along the Gulf Freeway Feeder Road, near Dixie Farm Road around 10 p.m. on Saturday. Houston Police said a cyclist riding in traffic was hit and killed by a driver. As of 3 p.m. on Sunday, the department had no leads on the driver or vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 713-247-4065 or Crimestoppers.

The department is also asking the public for help identifying a driver in a crash about an hour later on the Northwest Freeway near Fairbanks Houston Road.

According to police, an 18-year-old motorcyclist was weaving in and out of traffic when he hit a car and was thrown from his bike. As he tried to get up, a second car, only described as a white Jeep ran him over and did not stop.

Several hours later, around 1 a.m. on Sunday, a 44-year-old man was killed in a crash on the South Loop East near Telephone Road.

He reportedly lost control of his car for an unknown reason. His vehicle crossed the median, rolled, and stopped upside down. His female passenger survived.

ABC13 is still working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding these deadly crashes.

However, Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas said several factors could contribute to a spike in crashes over a holiday weekend, including increased traffic and drug and alcohol use.

According to TXDOT, in 2023 there were 334 drug and alcohol-related crashes in the state over Labor Day weekend. Fourteen people were killed and dozens were seriously injured.

"The last thing you want to do is start to consume alcohol and then not have a plan," Armbruster said.

