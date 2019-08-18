HPD motorcycle officer injured after being hit by pickup truck in NE Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An officer is recovering after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash in northeast Houston.

It happened Saturday around 9 p.m. on the Eastex Freeway Service Road at Will Clayton Parkway.

Police say a motorcycle officer was stopped at a red light when a white GMC pickup truck rear-ended him. The driver of the pickup truck then fled the scene.

The officer was transported to Memorial-Hermann Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they located a possible suspect shortly after and was taken in for questioning. They are also checking to see if he was under the influence.

"We have several witnesses that have helped us as well as evidence on the scene that helped us identify what we believe to be the suspect vehicle," said Lt. Isaac Duplechain with HPD's vehicular crimes division.

It's unclear if the driver of the pickup was arrested or charged.

Meanwhile, while police were conducting their investigation, they said a drunk driver drove around the road and into the scene.

No injuries were reported and that driver was arrested for DWI.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonofficer injuredhit and runpolice officer injuredhouston police departmentcar accidentmotorcycle accidentpoliceinvestigationdwihit and run accidentinvestigations
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texans win home preseason opener 30-23 against Lions
Motorcyclist killed in crash with car in Kingwood
7 people shot at Snapchat house party in east Houston: Police
Tow truck driver speaks out after fists fly in traffic
Woman thought she had kidney stones, gave birth to triplets
Police investigating robbery at Baybrook Mall jewelry store
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has stent put into body after heart blockage
Show More
Store owner knocked down by getaway car in wig theft
Here's everything Lizzo did during her trip to Houston
Journalist killed on the job in New Orleans plane crash
Teen shoots dad while trying to break up parents' fight: Police
Strangers come for miles to mourn El Paso shooting victim
More TOP STORIES News