Motorcycle rider killed in SW Houston crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcycle rider died Sunday morning in a crash in southwest Houston.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of Richmond Avenue near Hillcroft.

One other vehicle was involved, and Houston police officers were looking into what led to the crash.

Officers on the scene had one person detained, but it wasn't yet clear how they may have been involved in the crash.

RELATED: Houston roads experience deadly 24-hour streak
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfatal crashmotorcycle accident
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The first of three cool fronts arrives Sunday evening
1 dead after crash involving Houston police unit
Woman said she was set on fire by boyfriend in SE Houston
Double shooting leaves one dead at north Houston motel
Houston man charged in million dollar global cyber scam
Teacher sentenced after sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy
Professor's act of Thanksgiving kindness becomes viral sensation
Show More
COVID-19 antibody cocktail used by Trump gets FDA authorization
Co-workers find construction worker shot to death
Houston man still not free 1 year after DNA proves innocence
2 killed in separate overnight incidents
MyPillow CEO helped pay for Kenosha suspect's bail, attorney says
More TOP STORIES News