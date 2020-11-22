Motorcycle rider killed in SW Houston crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcycle rider died Sunday morning in a crash in southwest Houston.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of Richmond Avenue near Hillcroft.
One other vehicle was involved, and Houston police officers were looking into what led to the crash.
Officers on the scene had one person detained, but it wasn't yet clear how they may have been involved in the crash.
