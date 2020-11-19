Houston roads experience deadly streak over the past 24 hours

Driver and dog killed in Atascocita crash
One person was killed in a crash with a semi truck Wednesday morning in Atascocita. It happened in the 5700 block of FM 1960 East some time before 10:30 a.m. Two dogs were also in the car with the victim, according to witnesses. One of the dogs died at the scene.
South Loop 610 motorcycle crash
A man on a motorcycle died Wednesday night after crashing on the westbound South Loop 610 feeder road near Stella Link, according to Houston police. It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of the South Loop near Stella Link. The rider lost control after passing a car, HPD said. The victim was wearing a helmet when it happened, according to officers on the scene.
Man loses control of SUV and strikes a tree in SW Houston
In southwest Houston, a man in a Toyota SUV died Wednesday night when he lost control and struck a light pole and then a tree. It happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 7400 block of Harwin Drive near Bonhomme Road. A man in his 20s died at the scene, according to HPD.
Pedestrian killed while attempting to cross North Freeway
A person died Thursday morning when they tried to cross the southbound lanes of I-45 on foot, Houston police said. It happened around 5:20 a.m. near West Road. There was no word on the victim's identity or where they were headed when it happened.
1 dead in 2-vehicle rollover crash on Sam Houston Parkway
One person was killed Thursday in a two vehicle crash on North Sam Houston Parkway near Hollister in northwest Harris County, according to Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman.
1 killed when car crashes into North Freeway pillar
One person died Thursday afternoon when their car crashed head-on into a bridge support in north Harris County. It happened around 1 p.m. at the I-45 North Freeway interchange with Grand Parkway
Fatalities from crashes now account for nearly one in five of all Texas traffic deaths. Last year, 668 people died in pedestrian-related crashes, a five percent increase from 2018, according to data from the TxDOT.
