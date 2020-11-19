Houston roads experience deadly streak over the past 24 hours

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been a deadly 24 hours across the Houston area as a series of unrelated crashes have been fatal for those involved.

Driver and dog killed in Atascocita crash



One person was killed in a crash with a semi truck Wednesday morning in Atascocita. It happened in the 5700 block of FM 1960 East some time before 10:30 a.m. Two dogs were also in the car with the victim, according to witnesses. One of the dogs died at the scene.
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's TJ Parker learned this new information at the scene in the video above.



South Loop 610 motorcycle crash


A man on a motorcycle died Wednesday night after crashing on the westbound South Loop 610 feeder road near Stella Link, according to Houston police. It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of the South Loop near Stella Link. The rider lost control after passing a car, HPD said. The victim was wearing a helmet when it happened, according to officers on the scene.

Man loses control of SUV and strikes a tree in SW Houston



In southwest Houston, a man in a Toyota SUV died Wednesday night when he lost control and struck a light pole and then a tree. It happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 7400 block of Harwin Drive near Bonhomme Road. A man in his 20s died at the scene, according to HPD.

Pedestrian killed while attempting to cross North Freeway


A person died Thursday morning when they tried to cross the southbound lanes of I-45 on foot, Houston police said. It happened around 5:20 a.m. near West Road. There was no word on the victim's identity or where they were headed when it happened.
EMBED More News Videos

The delays stacked up fast after the crash and impacted traffic coming in from Spring, The Woodlands and other points north.



1 dead in 2-vehicle rollover crash on Sam Houston Parkway



One person was killed Thursday in a two vehicle crash on North Sam Houston Parkway near Hollister in northwest Harris County, according to Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman.

1 killed when car crashes into North Freeway pillar


One person died Thursday afternoon when their car crashed head-on into a bridge support in north Harris County. It happened around 1 p.m. at the I-45 North Freeway interchange with Grand Parkway

Fatalities from crashes now account for nearly one in five of all Texas traffic deaths. Last year, 668 people died in pedestrian-related crashes, a five percent increase from 2018, according to data from the TxDOT.

Live traffic map
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashtraffic fatalitiesfatal crashtraffictraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston teachers' union asking schools go virtual after Thanksgiving
COVID-19 treatment takes 1 hour to administer, Texas gov. says
LIVE: You could land a job in El Campo and Wharton today
Austin moves back to Stage 4 of COVID-19 restriction guidelines
Biden tells governors he'll help states overcome COVID-19
CDC updates Thanksgiving guidance advising against travel
Person thrown from vehicle dies in Beltway rollover crash
Show More
Former employee accused of abusing child at Richmond hair salon
Small towns are the new face of pandemic as US passes 250K deaths
Warmer weather returns ahead of our next cold front
ABC13 to host town hall on Houston's rising domestic violence cases
Shooter on the loose after man found dead in his driveway
More TOP STORIES News