Daughter witnessed carjacking suspect kill mother in E. Houston, prosecutors say

That's according to prosecutors who revealed tragic, new details in the incident overnight in probable cause court.
The man accused of killing the woman, 55-year-old Marcus Brock, did not appear in court.
Brock is charged with capital murder in the death of 41-year-old Jessica Garza, whom he's accused of dragging during a crime spree.
Police say it started Tuesday afternoon when Brock robbed a business in the 600 block of Uvalde, tried to get away by carjacking an SUV with Garza inside, crashed it killing the woman, and then walked away from the wreck, only to hold employees hostage at a nearby business before officers arrested him.
According to prosecutors, Garza was in a church parking lot waiting to pick up her daughter who worked at the church.
Brock is then accused of jumping into the vehicle, putting Garza in a headlock and trying to push her out of the driver's seat, but she was stuck in her seatbelt.
"The defendant crashed the car multiple times into another car before pulling out of the parking lot with the complainant clinging to the side of the car, screaming for help. Officers spoke to another witness, who observed the defendant kick the complainant twice in the face as she was being dragged alongside the vehicle," prosecutors said.
ABC13 has learned Garza's daughter witnessed all of it.
Garza's husband says a GoFundMe page is being created to help with funeral expenses.
As for Brock, he was taken into custody on Wednesday.
A judge set his bond at $1 million.
Detectives add that Brock has a long criminal history, with records showing at least 15 prior charges, including drug possession, evading and burglary.
He's listed to appear in court later Thursday.
