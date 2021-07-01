domestic violence

Mother killed, 1-year-old wounded in domestic violence shooting incident in Westchase area

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mother killed, baby wounded in domestic violence shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother is dead after she was shot four times while holding her 1-year-old son, who was also wounded, in a domestic violence incident Thursday morning in the Westchase area.

Police responded to a shooting reported at an apartment complex located at 11212 Westpark Dr. at about 10:35 a.m.

Authorities said it started as a domestic dispute.

When officials arrived, the woman was in critical condition.

Emergency personnel gave her CPR and were able to get her pulse. She died at the hospital.

According to police, a bullet struck her baby boy's ankle. The child was also transported to the hospital. He is stable.

Authorities believe the suspect is the father of the child. Officials say the man was out of jail on seven felony bonds and had an ankle monitor.

However, it's unclear if he was wearing the device at the time of the shooting.

Police were looking for him Thursday afternoon.

"We wonder what could we have done to prevent this. Once again, we don't want to put any fault anywhere, however, with the suspect being out on bond for seven major felonies, this could have been prevented," said HPD Asst. Chief Patricia Cantu.

GET HELP: If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.

For updates, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfatal shootingshootingwoman killeddomestic violence
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Man removes ankle monitor after girlfriend says he brutally beat her
Man admits to throwing wife's body out of plane after killing her
Harris Co. tow truck drivers step up to help domestic violence victims
Man on the run after shooting ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, sgt. says
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Show More
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
More TOP STORIES News