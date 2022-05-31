child left in car

Mother arrested after leaving 3-year-old alone in car while she shopped in Spring area, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother was arrested in the Spring area after she allegedly left her 3-year-old child in the car alone while she shopped.

According to Harris County Precinct 4, deputies were called to the Target store in the 6600 block of the North Grand Parkway on Sunday in reference to a child being left inside an unattended vehicle in the parking lot.

At the scene, deputies found a 3-year-old inside of the unattended vehicle, which was left running.

The mother, identified as 36-year-old Marcie Taylor, exited the store and spoke to deputies, claiming she had been in the store for only five minutes.

However, further investigation revealed that Taylor had been away from her vehicle for over 30 minutes, leaving the child unattended, Constable Mark Herman said.

Taylor was charged with child endangerment and booked into the Harris County Jail. Her bond was set at $25,000.

harris countyspringunattended childcarhot carchild left in carshoppingtarget
