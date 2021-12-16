celebrity

Cher reveals herself as masked photographer to Houston couple's viral birthday picture

By Desiree Cantu
EMBED <>More Videos

Cher takes a photo for an unknowing 'Beautiful Couple' in River Oaks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Grammy and Oscar-winning pop legend Cher was casually strolling through the River Oaks District in Houston after watching Steven Spielberg's take on "West Side Story" when she said a "beautiful couple" was attempting to take photos outside of MAD Houston that caught the attention of the mega star.

According to her Twitter feed, Cher took it upon herself to offer the role as a momentary iPhone photographer. The couple had no idea who was the face behind the phone.

Syndie Germain, a blogger who came out as the lucky Houstonian in front of a music legend, spoke exclusively with ABC13 about her rare encounter.

Germain and her boyfriend were celebrating her birthday Monday night and decided to pause for a quick photo op. Initially, Germain's boyfriend, Tehran Stokes, was taking pictures of her solo with her hands full of a large bouquet of flowers. Seems normal right?

As Germain recalled, she said a kind stranger offered to take a picture of the two of them together, as people typically do at the attractive hot spot in the River Oaks District. According to Germain, the "stranger" was struggling with her iPhone settings and forgot to AirDrop the photo to the couple!

Cher later tweeted, " When we were coming out of movie I saw beautiful couple. He Was taking her pic....she had flowers I said ...can I take your pic....had my mask on so they didn't know who I was. MAYBE Just a crazy woman...THAT ME"



Germain then found the photo of her and her boyfriend was trending, and the person who posted caught her in disbelief. "Omg! That's me, and it was my birthday! Wow! I can't believe it!" she replied to Cher's tweet.

Germain and Stokes never saw the photo until it went swirling around the internet from Cher's official Twitter account.

Germain reflects, "What are the odds if by a couple of seconds we had stayed in the restaurant, we would have missed that opportunity!"

Twitter users can't help but point out, "how could you not recognize Cher?" The blogger explains why she was oblivious to who her photographer was, she was not expecting to see a celebrity.

Germain says it was dark, Cher was wearing a mask, and she was celebrating her birthday with a little champagne. She wants to thank Cher for making this the most memorable birthday.

SEE ALSO: Kanye West shops and Kim Kardashian skates at the Galleria
EMBED More News Videos

This is how Kanye and Kim Kardashian West spent Friday evening in Houston before Kanye's Lakewood Church appearance.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustoncelebrityriver oaks districtentertainmentcher
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY
Reporting R. Kelly: Looking back on decades of sex abuse allegations
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in the hospital in LA: report
Green Day frontman says he'll renounce his US citizenship over Roe
Actor Danny Bonaduce opens up about battling mystery illness
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Wanted man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend in N. Harris Co.
Heavy rain possible Thursday and Friday
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
Show More
Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend, HPD says
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
More TOP STORIES News