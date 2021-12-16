Cher reveals herself as masked photographer to Houston couple's viral birthday picture

According to her Twitter feed, Cher took it upon herself to offer the role as a momentary iPhone photographer. The couple had no idea who was the face behind the phone.
Syndie Germain, a blogger who came out as the lucky Houstonian in front of a music legend, spoke exclusively with ABC13 about her rare encounter.
Germain and her boyfriend were celebrating her birthday Monday night and decided to pause for a quick photo op. Initially, Germain's boyfriend, Tehran Stokes, was taking pictures of her solo with her hands full of a large bouquet of flowers. Seems normal right?
As Germain recalled, she said a kind stranger offered to take a picture of the two of them together, as people typically do at the attractive hot spot in the River Oaks District. According to Germain, the "stranger" was struggling with her iPhone settings and forgot to AirDrop the photo to the couple!
Cher later tweeted, " When we were coming out of movie I saw beautiful couple. He Was taking her pic....she had flowers I said ...can I take your pic....had my mask on so they didn't know who I was. MAYBE Just a crazy woman...THAT ME"
Germain then found the photo of her and her boyfriend was trending, and the person who posted caught her in disbelief. "Omg! That's me, and it was my birthday! Wow! I can't believe it!" she replied to Cher's tweet.
Germain and Stokes never saw the photo until it went swirling around the internet from Cher's official Twitter account.
Germain reflects, "What are the odds if by a couple of seconds we had stayed in the restaurant, we would have missed that opportunity!"
Twitter users can't help but point out, "how could you not recognize Cher?" The blogger explains why she was oblivious to who her photographer was, she was not expecting to see a celebrity.
Germain says it was dark, Cher was wearing a mask, and she was celebrating her birthday with a little champagne. She wants to thank Cher for making this the most memorable birthday.
