Man found shot outside Spring-area home after phone transaction goes bad, witness says

ABC13 spoke to a woman who said she put a tourniquet on the victim. She said he told deputies he was meeting up with a man to sell a phone when he was shot.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The search is on for a gunman after deputies say a man was found shot outside a home in the Spring area.

According to a tweet from Harris County Constable Pct. 4, a 911 caller reported that a man was shot in the front yard of her home on Morgan Park Lane.

Pct. 4 said the suspect fled on foot and is described as a Black male dressed in all black.

The victim was being treated by EMS, Pct. 4 said.

ABC13 spoke to the woman who called 911. She said she saw someone speeding through her cul-de-sac and came outside to tell him to slow down.

That's when the man pulled into her driveway and told her he had been shot.

The woman is a nurse and applied a tourniquet while she called 911.

She told ABC13 the man said he was meeting someone to sell a cellphone when he was shot.

It's unclear exactly where the shooting happened before the man ended up in the woman's driveway.

