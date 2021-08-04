Moody Gardens' Palm Beach closed due to COVID-19 spread among employees

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A section of Moody Gardens will be closed this week after reports of a COVID-19 outbreak among employees.
According to a spokesperson at the Galveston Island attraction, Moody Gardens' Palm Beach is closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Moody Gardens shared on its website that Palm Beach would be closed "for the health and safety of guests due to staffing issues." While it didn't disclose on its site, a spokesperson told ABC13 that a total of 10 Moody Gardens workers had COVID-19. Of those infected, six worked at Palm Beach.
The spokesperson said it shut down Palm Beach to help minimize the spread.
The park plans on reopening Palm Beach on Friday.
