Moody Gardens

Moody Gardens' Palm Beach closed due to COVID-19 spread among employees

EMBED <>More Videos

What to know about the latest COVID surge in Texas

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A section of Moody Gardens will be closed this week after reports of a COVID-19 outbreak among employees.

According to a spokesperson at the Galveston Island attraction, Moody Gardens' Palm Beach is closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Moody Gardens shared on its website that Palm Beach would be closed "for the health and safety of guests due to staffing issues." While it didn't disclose on its site, a spokesperson told ABC13 that a total of 10 Moody Gardens workers had COVID-19. Of those infected, six worked at Palm Beach.

The spokesperson said it shut down Palm Beach to help minimize the spread.

The park plans on reopening Palm Beach on Friday.

The video above is an explainer of to know about the latest surge in cases.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgalvestoncoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemicmoody gardenscovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOODY GARDENS
Outcome of Super Bowl 55 rests in sloth's hands
Moody Gardens annual 'Holiday in the Gardens' is back
Moody Garden reopens Friday with new COVID-19 practices
A world made of ice in the middle of Galveston, Texas
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News