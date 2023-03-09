An ABC13 viewer sent us a video of the Texas Tattoo Emporium as flames overtook the building. Firefighters said one person was taken to the hospital and are investigating what caused the incident.

1 hospitalized after Montrose tattoo shop on Westheimer goes up in flames, Houston firefighters say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters are investigating what led a Montrose tattoo parlor to go up in flames that left one person hospitalized on Thursday.

The Houston Fire Department said they received reports of the fire in the 1500 block of Westheimer Road near Ridgewood Street.

A viewer sent ABC13 a video of the Texas Tattoo Emporium as flames overtook the building.

Fire officials said one person was transported to a nearby hospital after "experiencing a medical emergency."

Authorities warned drivers to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

It is unclear what led to the incident.