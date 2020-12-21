Health & Fitness

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County judge who made headlines after being involved in a crash in September has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from his office, Keough was tested for the virus on Dec. 15 before undergoing hip surgery. One day later, on Dec. 16, Judge Keough was notified that his COVID-19 test came back positive. Keough has not had any symptoms and anyone he had come in contact with has been notified. According to the statement, Keough started his 10-day isolation.

As of Monday, Dec. 21, Keough has not developed any symptoms, according to his staff.

In September, after Gov. Greg Abbott addressed businesses opened at 50% capacity during the pandemic, Judge Keough made his case and said he wanted a 100% reopening instead.

Keough addressed how his county dealt with orders at the beginning of the pandemic, citing mixed messaging with capacity limits. He stated that the messages he received to lockdown were based on preventing overwhelmed emergency rooms.

Judge Keough's COVID-19 results come days after he was charged with DWI and turned himself in. The charge stems from an accident that happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 10. Keough was behind the wheel when his SUV sideswiped another driver, and then rear-ended a deputy constable's patrol vehicle, according to court documents.

He reportedly had amphetamines and Ambien in his bloodstream at the time of the crash.

"I want to make it abundantly clear to you that there was no alcohol present, there were no illegal substances present at the time of the crash," the judge said in a video posted to Facebook. "According to information that I've received, the sleep aid in my blood was within normal, therapeutic levels, and I assure you it was taken according to my physician's orders."

The judge's first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan 5.

The video above is from a previous story.
