3 suspects arrested after brief chase for shooting death of Montgomery County man, authorities say

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Montgomery County woman is grieving the death of her husband after authorities said three men with ski masks barged into their home and shot her husband multiple times.

The terrifying ordeal happened at about 3:20 a.m. Thursday, in the 22000 block of Morgan Cemetery Road.

Authorities said the suspects were identified as 26-year-old Andre Franklin, 27-year-old Derrick Wilson, and 23-year-old Jose Gutierrez, all from Houston.

Following the shooting, the suspects fled the scene but were spotted shortly after by Splendora PD officers who were nearby. The officers said the suspects were driving at a high rate of speed and pulled into a gas station. When police tried making contact, two of the suspects sped off, leaving the third behind.

A chase ensued after the remaining two suspects, but they crashed out at U.S. 59 and Fostoria Road and were taken into custody after a short foot chase.

According to authorities, all three suspects have a criminal history, as they have served time in prison and have extensive records for violent offenses in Harris County.

The motive behind the victim's death, who has been identified as 37-year-old Steven Santillan, remains unclear, and an investigation continues into the case.