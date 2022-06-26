3rd monkeypox case confirmed in Houston area, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Houston confirmed the third case of monkeypox on Saturday.
The video featured above is from a previous report.
SEE RELATED: US aims to boost virus testing with 142 monkeypox cases confirmed
The Houston Health Department said a Houston resident with recent international travel tested positive.
There is no known connection between any of the previously reported residents, officials said.
The resident developed symptoms after returning from travel and is experiencing a mild illness.
The resident also did not require hospitalization and is isolating at home. Privacy laws prohibit the department from disclosing personal information or further details.
Epidemiologists with the department will reach out to people who had direct close contact with the resident while infectious.
SEE RELATED: 2 monkeypox cases confirmed in Houston area
Monkeypox typically begins as a flu-like illness such as fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, chills and exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes.
One to three days after the appearance of fever, a rash develops -- often beginning on the face then spreading to other parts of the body.
According to the Houston Health Department, monkeypox is rare and doesn't spread easily between people without close, personal, skin-to-skin contact.
It also can spread from person to person through prolonged face-to-face contact or close contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body fluids. Contact with items such as clothing or linens that previously touched the rash or body fluids is another way monkeypox spreads.
The illness lasts two to four weeks. It can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash fully heals and a fresh layer of skin has formed.
People planning international travel can review the CDC's current recommendations for monkeypox and other communicable diseases for their intended destinations on their website.
SEE RELATED: Monkeypox in Texas: Single Dallas case involved person who flew from Mexico
3rd monkeypox case confirmed in Houston area, officials say
OUTBREAK
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News