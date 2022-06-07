Monkeypox in Texas: Single Dallas case involved person who flew from Mexico

DSHS confirms first monkeypox case in Texas for 2022. The single case is a Dallas County resident who recently traveled internationally.



DSHS is working with @DCHHS and @CDCgov to investigate the single case. For more info read the #TexasDSHSNewsRelease: https://t.co/YOgji8GX0O pic.twitter.com/zVTx78nLhW