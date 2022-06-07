outbreak

Monkeypox in Texas: Single Dallas case involved person who flew from Mexico

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- A person who flew to Dallas from Mexico was confirmed as Texas' first monkeypox case this year, the Texas Department of State Health Services said Tuesday.

The patient is isolating at home, and state health officials say a few people in Dallas who may have been exposed are monitoring themselves for symptoms of infection.

Texas DSHS assured that the illness does not currently present a risk to the general public. Despite this, though, the state agency said public health officials are reaching out to passengers who could have been exposed to the patient with instructions on how to monitor themselves for symptoms.



World health officials have been observing an outbreak involving the viral disease. As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control counted 30 confirmed cases since last month. The United Kingdom's 302 cases are the highest share of the more than 1,000 confirmed cases worldwide.

The state said it is working with Dallas County Health and Human Services and the CDC to investigate the single case.

This isn't the Dallas area's first experience with monkeypox. A case emerged in July 2021.

According to Texas DSHS, monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal. It can also be transmitted from person to person by inhaling large respiratory droplets or through close contact with body fluids and lesions, as well as bedding and other contaminated materials. Those infected may experience fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes, as well as more serious complications.
