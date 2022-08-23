CDC confirms monkeypox false-positive test result for Harris County child under 2 years old

There was a sigh of relief during Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's briefing. The CDC confirmed the child's test result is a false positive for monkeypox.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There was a sigh of relief during Tuesday's briefing with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo after officials announced the child under 2 years old presumed positive with monkeypox is a false positive.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the Harris County child who presumptively tested positive last week does not have monkeypox.

The diagnosis was made after the parents noticed a rash and took the child in for an exam. The child is expected to make a full recovery.

The federal government said it is OK to give the monkeypox vaccine to kids six months or older.

Judge Hidalgo also announced further expanding vaccine eligibility to include more at-risk populations. Officials have recently expanded eligibility to individuals living with HIV and anyone diagnosed with chlamydia. Before that, vaccines were available for anyone considered high-risk or had potentially been exposed to someone with the virus.

Last week, the county receieved 10,100 additional vaccines.

