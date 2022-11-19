HISD undergoing deep cleaning at an elementary school with 1 confirmed monkeypox case

The school district said they notified the parents of those who may have been exposed to the viral disease.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Independent School district confirmed on Friday that someone at an east Houston elementary school tested positive for monkeypox.

The school district released a statement saying R.P. Harris Elementary will undergo a deep cleaning, per the HISD Smart Start Plan.

HISD said they notified the parents and individuals of those who may have been exposed to the viral disease, following the Houston Health Department guidelines.

The notice did not specify whether the positive case was from a student or faculty member at this time.

The school will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, but HISD has not stated whether classes will resume following the break.

The district says that the wellbeing of students is their top priority and is taking this matter seriously.