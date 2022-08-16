Child under 2 in Harris County presumed positive for monkeypox

A child under 2 years old is presumed positive for monkeypox. Here's what to know from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A child under 2 years old in Harris County has presumptively tested positive for monkeypox, Judge Lina Hidalgo said at a briefing on Tuesday morning.

Hidalgo said that officials learned of the information on Monday.

The child is presumed positive until confirmed by the CDC, but there hasn't been a presumptive positive case so far that hasn't been confirmed, Hidalgo added. It will take about a week for that information to come back.

The child is asymptomatic, though he or she does have a residual rash. In good news, the child is expected to make a full recovery.

It wasn't immediately known how the child contracted monkeypox. According to Hidalgo, the child was not in daycare or in school.

In the meantime, contact tracing is underway and anyone who was a direct contact has been offered the vaccine.

