Moises Huerta identified as the man accused of shooting estranged wife at daughter's bus stop

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the 42-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition.

Help deputies find this man. A 49-year-old husband is accused of an act of violence committed in front of his own child.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A husband is on the run after deputies say he committed an active violence against his estranged wife in front of their own daughter.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office identified 49-year-old Moises Huerta as the person wanted in a domestic shooting that happened mid-morning Friday in the 3600 block of Oakhall, which is in a neighborhood just off Veterans Memorial and Antoine drives.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the 42-year-old victim was taking her 11-year-old daughter to her school bus stop when Huerta appeared, leading to an altercation between the estranged spouses.

"A firearm was produced and the suspect shot the victim," Gonzalez tweeted.

The man then ran to his nearby home while also shooting at a witness who followed him and was not injured, Gonzalez said.

The wounded wife was hospitalized in critical condition.

Deputies believe Huerta drove away from the area in a red Ford F-150, bearing Texas tag FLZ-7320. The sheriff's office adds that he is being charged with aggravated assault/family violence.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, you're urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).