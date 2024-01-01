WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

1 hospitalized after mobile home caught fire in southwest Houston, officials say

KTRK logo
Monday, January 1, 2024 10:18PM
Mobile home fire: 1 hospitalized following fire on Wind Jammer Street in southwest Houston, officials say
The Houston Fire Department confirmed one person was transported to the hospital after a mobile home caught fire in southwest Houston. The cause of the fire remains unclear.
KTRK

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a mobile home caught fire in southwest Houston Monday afternoon.

The Houston Fire Department arrived at the scene at 12417 Wind Jammer St.

Video taken by an ABC13 viewer shows fire crews extinguishing the fire.

ABC13 spoke to a neighbor who called 911 when the fire happened, saying that the woman living in the mobile home is there alone.

One civilian was rescued from the fire, according to HFD.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW