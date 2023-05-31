Houston Astros, Minute Maid Park rank 3rd in most expensive MLB gameday experiences for families

The Houston Astros revealed some of the giveaways fans can expect to get including a Jeremy Peña bobblehead and replica championship rings.

Sporting Post, a UK-based sports betting news site, compiled the data for the list.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You might be doing something right when a list places a team among iconic franchises like the Cubs, the Yankees, and the Dodgers.

But the Houston Astros are near the top of a less-than-iconic ranking.

The video above comes from a report on Astros promotions ahead of the 2023 season.

Sporting Post, a United Kingdom-based sports betting news website, placed the 2022 World Series champions third among the most expensive gameday experiences for families in Major League Baseball.

The Red Sox and Chicago's "Northsiders" place ahead of Houston on the list, which derives from data organized from Team Marketing Report's 2022 Fan Cost Index.

The Sporting Post list takes into account the cost of four non-premium tickets, two small beers, two small soft drinks, two team hats, and one parking space. The site also looked at each team's free admission policy regarding children.

In total, Sporting Post puts the cost of Minute Maid Park outings for a family of four at $343.72, which is almost $30 off from a Fenway Park gameday of $374.37.

This is the breakdown of the costs associated with the Astros:

Ticket : $58.61 per person

: $58.61 per person Hot dog : $6 each

: $6 each Small beer : $7.50 each

: $7.50 each Small soda : $5.50 each

: $5.50 each Team cap : $24.99 each

: $24.99 each Parking: $9.30

SEE MORE: Astros' $2.25 billion valuation not enough to crack Forbes' top 10 most valuable MLB teams

Houston's reported parking cost actually ranked the most affordable on the list. However, the 'Stros sell the third-most expensive ticket in MLB, according to the data, behind the Yankees and the Red Sox.

Who hosts the overall most affordable gameday experience in the majors?

The Arizona Diamondbacks earned that honor to the tune of $146.32 per gameday.

For what it's worth, the Astros' AL West rivals - the famously attendance-starved Oakland Athletics - are in the top 12 of the most expensive gameday experiences, with ticket and parking accounting for most of the cost.

The full ranking can be found through Sporting Post's website.

SEE ALSO: Houston Astros just miss repeat World Series win thanks to NL West rival, MLB.com predicts