Missouri City neighbors face wild hog problems

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Some Missouri City homeowners are going to great lengths to keep some unwanted neighbors off their property.

Groups of feral hogs were caught on camera tearing up yards across the Creekstone neighborhood.

Neighbors said the problem going on seven months and has forced at least one yard to put up wire fencing in the front.

These wild hogs, moving in large groups, hit manicured lawns in the dark leaving homeowners to discover massive holes and torn up grass at daybreak.

"So out of 30, at least 15 of them are big, very big," said resident Gopal Ramakrishnan.

Ramakrishnan has only been living in Creekstone for seven months and has already faced so much yard damage his wife told him not to waste money cleaning it up.

Across the street, Freddy Olivero shared a video of the damage left to his flower beds.

"So far two times we've had to call our landscaper to fix it," said Olivero, who has only lived in his home for two weeks.

Bags of fresh mulch are piled high in front of another yard, a sign the hogs have struck again.

Property owners are also working to stop the havoc.

Olivero told ABC13, "Just (Thursday), I installed a light with a motion sensor."

Another couple installed a wire fence around their entire front yard after multiple attacks on their lawn.

"People buy the laser tags, with red color like an infra-red. But it doesn't work. Nothing works," said Ramakrishnan.

He said their home owner's association is working to fix the problem, building fences where this neighborhood meets undeveloped fields.

"They're doing things to protect the neighborhood, they're putting fences and stuff, how effective we don't know," he said.

