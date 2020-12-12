Runoff elections underway in several Houston-area communities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's Election Day (again) in several Houston-area communities as runoffs are being held for contested races, including an election that's more than a year overdue.
Houston's race for City Council Member, District B will finally be decided more than a year after the original election. Cynthia Bailey faces Tarsha Jackson in the race, which was pulled from the ballot after a legal dispute over Bailey's eligibility due to a 2007 felony conviction. An appeals court later ruled Bailey was eligible to run.
In Missouri City, voters will elect a mayor. Incumbent Yolanda Ford faces former city council member Robin Elackatt. The race for Missouri City City Council At-Large Position 2 will be decided today. Incumbent Chris Preston faces challenger Lynn Clouser. You can find information about the runoff on the Missouri City election website.
Voters in Humble, Baytown, La Porte and Stafford are also set to decide contested city council seats.
Runoffs are held when candidates fail to garner more than 50% of the vote in an election.
