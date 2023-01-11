Missouri City officer accused of assaulting boyfriend with police baton and Taser

The Houston mayoral candidate is charged with continuous family violence assault. Missouri City police confirmed she discharged her department-issued taser but never reported it.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Missouri City police officer who's also running for Houston mayor was arrested for allegedly abusing her live-in boyfriend.

Robin Williams, 32, is accused of beating her boyfriend on multiple occasions. In two incidents, she's accused of using her department-issued baton and Taser.

Harris County Constable Precinct 7 deputies responded to a family disturbance call from Williams' live-in boyfriend on Dec. 31, 2022 in the Brunswick Meadows subdivision on Houston' southside.

The boyfriend reportedly told deputies Williams punched him in the mouth during a verbal altercation. He said he was in pain and was bleeding from a cut on his lip.

According to court documents, this was not the first time Williams had assaulted her boyfriend. He reportedly told police she struck him multiple times with her department-issued baton on Aug. 4, 2022.

A video showed the woman yelling at the man and striking him multiple times on the body and legs, documents said. The victim told deputies the assault caused knots to form on his body where he was struck.

The victim also told deputies his girlfriend had used her department-issued Taser on him during another verbal altercation sometime in August 2022, according to the court documents.

Pct. 7 deputies tried to contact Williams to hear her side of the story but were unsuccessful after multiple attempts, officials said.

They eventually reached out to her employer, the Missouri City Police Department, to see if they could help deputies get in contact with Williams. The police department informed deputies that Williams was away from work on medical leave for a work-related injury.

According to a statement from Williams' mayoral campaign, the officer dislocated her shoulder and had minor injuries to her hand, knee and elbow after diving out of the way of a speeding car while responding to an "ambush" on Dec. 31, the same day as the alleged abuse.

By Jan. 5, both Pct. 7 and Missouri City police were trying to contact Williams, investigators said. Still, she did not answer calls or return messages.

Missouri City police confirmed data showed Williams had discharged her Taser but never reported it. They said they also noticed the original cartridge issued to the officer was not the current cartridge in her Taser.

It was at this point in the investigation that the Harris County District Attorney's Office issued a warrant for Williams' arrest for the felony charge of continuous family violence assault, Pct. 7 said.

On Jan. 10, Deputy King was informed that Williams would be at the Missouri City Police Department. Pct. 7 deputies arrived and placed Williams under arrest when she arrived, investigators said.

Records show Williams posted her bond. ABC13 crews were outside the Harris County Jail when she hurried out on Wednesday afternoon.

Williams's mayoral campaign has yet to comment about her arrest.

The Missouri City Police Department issued the following statement:

"On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Missouri City Police Officer Robin Williams was taken into custody at the Missouri City Police Department as a result of a criminal investigation conducted by the Harris County Precinct 7 Constable's Office. Any further inquiries should be directed to the Harris County Precinct 7 Constable's Office. The Missouri City Police Department is fully cooperating with the agencies conducting this investigation."

