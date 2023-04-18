Two people are wanted in Missouri City after an attempted arm robbery at a pawn shop near Texas Parkway and Independence Boulevard.

Photos released of 2 suspects accused of stealing pistols, firing shots into Missouri City pawn shop

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have released photos of two men accused of stealing multiple firearms from a Missouri City pawn shop last week.

On Tuesday, April 11, Missouri City police said the two suspects entered the FFL River City Pawn at 1923 Texas Parkway shortly after 10 a.m.

The video above is from the original report: Suspects wanted after firing shots during attempted robbery at Missouri City pawn shop, police say

Officials said several rounds were fired at store employees by one of the suspects as they fled the scene on foot. Luckily, no one was hurt.

At the scene, at least one bullet could be seen in the shop's front window.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Houston Field Division released the following images of the two suspects on their Twitter page:

The first suspect was seen wearing a distinctive black NASA hoodie or jacket with white writing on the right sleeve and fluorescent yellow gloves. The second suspect was wearing all-red sneakers.

Police said the suspects also had an orange drawstring backpack.

The AFT is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information in this case.