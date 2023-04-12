Suspects wanted after firing shots during attempted robbery at Missouri City pawn shop, police say

Two people are wanted in Missouri City after an attempted arm robbery at a pawn shop near Texas Parkway and Independence Boulevard.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are wanted after an attempted armed robbery at a Missouri City pawn shop near Texas Parkway and Independence Boulevard.

The owner of a nearby smoke shop didn't feel comfortable handing over the surveillance video, but he showed it to ABC13 Reporter Lileana Pearson. The video showed two men walking in front of his store three times before a long pause. Then, the men came back into view running.

Police said one of the robbers fired their gun multiple times, and neighbors said they heard at least three shots. At the scene, at least one bullet hole can be seen in the shop's front window.

A convenience store across the parking lot showed Eyewitness News an additional video that captured the suspects approaching the store.

Not long after, one suspect takes off quickly, followed by the second. ABC13 was told the suspects ran into a neighborhood across the street, and a police search started, but they weren't found.

Police said no one appeared to be hurt. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives told ABC13 the pawn shop does have video of the shooting, and they plan to release that video to Eyewitness News.

