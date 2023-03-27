The severe tornado that tore through Rolling Fork, Mississippi, late Friday was assigned a rating of EF-4, a classification that marks it as a rare and powerful storm.

Houston rapper and activist Trae Tha Truth heads to Mississippi to aid victims of deadly tornado

ROLLING ROCK, Mississippi (KTRK) -- Houston rapper and philanthropist Trae Tha Truth went to Mississippi to help those impacted by the deadly and devastating outbreak of powerful storms and tornadoes over the weekend.

At least 27 tornadoes were reported across five states -- Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee. Officials said at least 22 people died in Mississippi, where one long-track twister left a trail of destruction for about 59 miles.

The severe tornado that tore through Rolling Fork, Mississippi, late Friday was assigned a rating of EF-4, a classification that marks it as a rare and powerful storm.

Trae uploaded pictures of him helping in Rolling Fork to his Facebook, showing the devastating damage around him.

"Mississippi Was Hit Hard To tha point, Rolling Fork Homes Cant Be Rebuilt Unless its From Scratch," he wrote in his post.

The aid is said to be part of his "Relief Gang" organization that helps those in need.

Trae also visited Mississippi last year to deliver clean drinking water to Jackson when its water system went out for days.

