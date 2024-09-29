Red Cross deploys volunteers from Houston to assist in Helene relief efforts

The American Red Cross' Texas Gulf Coast Region is stepping into help pick up the pieces by sending 20 people to help with disaster relief efforts. Nine of them are from Houston.

The American Red Cross' Texas Gulf Coast Region is stepping into help pick up the pieces by sending 20 people to help with disaster relief efforts. Nine of them are from Houston.

The American Red Cross' Texas Gulf Coast Region is stepping into help pick up the pieces by sending 20 people to help with disaster relief efforts. Nine of them are from Houston.

The American Red Cross' Texas Gulf Coast Region is stepping into help pick up the pieces by sending 20 people to help with disaster relief efforts. Nine of them are from Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Relief and rescue efforts are underway to help the victims of Hurricane Helene as millions in the southeast are without power.

Many families are getting a helping hand from volunteers here in the Houston area.

Hurricane Helene has ravaged several states in the southeast. Many homes are demolished along with buildings submerged in water.

More than 50 people are dead and millions have been left in the dark.

Now, the American Red Cross' Texas Gulf Coast Region is stepping into help pick up the pieces by sending 20 people to help with disaster relief efforts.

Nine of them are from Houston's metro area.

"When we have a hurricane, people come from Florida. The Carolinas help us with recovery efforts. And just like that, we want to be able to go lend a helping hand. Our knowledge and our experience to those families as they are going through that recovery process," American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Regional Disaster Officer Jack Peters said.

Those volunteers have been sent to Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida to help. The first person was deployed this past Monday.

"They are supporting and sheltering in feeding missions, helping with logistics, supplies, caseworks, and helping the needs of those families that have been impacted," Peters said.

They're also expected to stay in the region for a minimum of two weeks but often stay longer depending on what the need is. At this point, the Red Cross is still recruiting volunteers for Helene and any possible disaster that could come later.

"Hurricane season is not over. We still have hurricanes that potentially could be coming our way and other areas of the country," Peters said.

For updates, follow Mo Haider on Facebook, X and Instagram.