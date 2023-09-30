Deaundrea Ford remains missing for a week, and records reveal she's a capital murder witness

Records state the missing mother was a victim in a planned robbery involving four suspects. Documents also showed a text message from one of the suspects referring to the woman: "She ain't safe in Houston."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It has been more than a week since a 21-year-old mother has been reported missing after leaving Diva's Bikini Bar and Grill on the east side where she worked.

"I just hope she's alive," her grandmother, Bridgette Carriere, said.

Carriere said it is unlike her granddaughter to disappear and not contact them, especially, because she has a 4-year-old son.

Deaundrea Ford was last seen on Thursday leaving the bar off the East Freeway near Centerwood Drive. According to family members, surveillance footage shows her talking to an unknown man inside the bar and then leaving with him in a white van. They have not heard from her since.

Houston police have not released the video. However, Ford's uncle went to the bar and got the footage to turn over to the police.

"We were able to see her interact with what looks to be a Hispanic individual," Kevin Carriere, her uncle, said. "He was buying her drinks. There were other females inside the establishment interacting with him, who seemed to have known him. Then, there is footage of them sitting in the van for maybe an hour, or so, before he just leaves."

While family members are not sure the cases are connected, Ford is the main witness in a capital murder case involving a former detention officer, Jarrell Wheeler.

Wheeler and three others were charged with capital murder in the death of Otis Parker in May. They were also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and Ford is listed as the victim.

According to court documents, the murder was a planned robbery stemming from $1,500 that Ford and another dancer made while visiting clients in Louisiana.

Court documents reveal angry text messages from one of the suspects, referring to Ford. The text said, "She ain't safe in Houston...at all."

Police say they are following all leads and won't comment on whether there is any connection due to the ongoing investigation.

Ford was last seen wearing a black tank top and tan pants.

Anyone with information on his location should contact Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

