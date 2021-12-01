missing woman

Texas EquuSearch looking for 72-year-old woman with dementia last seen in SE Houston

What to do when someone you know goes missing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas EquuSearch is asking for the public's help in finding a 72-year-old woman with dementia who vanished Sunday in southeast Houston.

The video above is from a previous story.

Catherine Bozeman was last seen leaving the 8140 block of Bassett Street, according to police. She is believed to be in or near the Jersey Village area.

Police said that aside from having dementia, she is also easily disoriented.

Bozeman is described as a Black woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 160 pounds and is 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

She was last seen wearing a white undershirt with a black sweater over it, black pants, a black bonnet, and she may or not be wearing glasses.

Bozeman has short, gray hair, but at the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black bonnet as shown in the image below.



Anyone with information on Bozeman's whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.
