Killeen police ask for help finding missing Fort Hood Soldier

Authorities said they are searching for Sgt. Elder Fernandez. According to the Killeen Police Department, the 23-year-old has not been heard from by his family since Monday, Aug. 17.
Police say Fernandez's family members reported to officers on Wednesday, Aug. 19, that he was last seen by his staff sergeant on Monday afternoon.
"Our primary concern is to ensure his wellbeing and safety," the first cavalry division wrote in a tweet.
We are seeking your help in locating Sgt. Elder Fernandes.— 1st Cavalry Division (@1stCavalryDiv) August 20, 2020
Please contact the Fort Hood Military Police at 254-288-1170 or US Army CID at 254-287-2722, if you have any information on his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/81I1SEx9hl
Fernandez is approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs approximately 133 pounds. He was last seen wearing black Army physical training shorts and a T-shirt with red athletic shoes.
Anyone with information on Fernandez's whereabouts is urged to contact the Fort Hood Military Police at 254-288-1170 or U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Department at 254-287-2722.