Neighbors concerned about mysterious search in west Houston tied to missing persons case

Houston police and Texas EquuSearch are on day three of searching a west Houston property, but the reason for that search isn't entirely known.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police and Texas EquuSearch are on day three of searching a west Houston property, but the reason for that search isn't entirely known. The search is happening at an abandoned home and a backyard on Elm View Drive in the Spring Branch area.

Neighbors are baffled. A quiet road in a quiet neighborhood is now the center of attention, connected to a missing persons case.

"When we saw the Texas EquuSearch, that's when we were all kind of asking each other, 'Hey, did you hear about this or did you see them down there?'" Breauna Roundtree, who works nearby, said.

The only information police are revealing at this time is that the person could have been missing for years, but they aren't revealing if the person is an adult or child, a male or female, or anything about the circumstances surrounding the disappearance.

"You think, 'Wow,' even in your own backyard, even by your own place of employment, it can happen anywhere and just seeing what else happens, because they are keeping things under wraps over there," Roundtree said.

Crews with Texas EquuSearch could be seen from SkyEye digging in a second location, this time closer to the house. Heavy equipment was digging giant scoops of dirt, and individual people were combing through that dirt with rakes and hands.

Also of note, crews were seen carrying a large chunk of wood out of the abandoned house. ABC13 reporter Lileana Pearson was told it's a floorboard and was cut out as part of the investigation, but crews would not reveal why it's of interest or what part of the house it came out of.

Even with the little information, people in the neighborhood say their imaginations are running wild with what this could all mean.

"Obviously the first thing that comes to mind is, is somebody back there and they're digging them up or something. Of course we always kind of think the worst, but it's strange that it's happening here so close to home," nearby business owner Daniel Zuniga said.

