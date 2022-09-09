Police need help finding missing 62-year-old woman last seen leaving Morehouse Lane in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need help searching for a 62-year-old woman who they said went missing in the northwest Houston area.

Deborah Lee was last seen on Wednesday leaving the 2500 block of Morehouse Lane in an unknown direction, Houston police said.

Lee is described as a white woman with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Officials said it is unknown what Lee was last seen wearing.

If you have any information concerning Lee's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 and/or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.