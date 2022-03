BURNET, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have issued a statewide Amber alert for 11-year-old Helen May Marie Pierce last seen on Sunday.Burnet police said Helen willingly left her home with an unidentified man in a gray 4-door sedan last seen around 11:30 p.m. on the 900 block of North Hill Street.Helen is described to be white. She's 4 feet 10 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information about Helen or her whereabouts should immediately contact the Burnet County Sheriff's Office dispatch at 512-756-8080.