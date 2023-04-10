What to do when someone you know goes missing

Missing Senior Alert issued for 84-year-old man diagnosed with dementia last seen in Georgetown, TX

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Missing Senior Alert was issued for an 84-year-old man last seen in Georgetown, Texas, on Sunday, about 176 miles outside of Houston.

The Georgetown Police Department is looking for James Deline, who was diagnosed with dementia.

Deline was last seen in the 300 block of Woodstone Dr. at noon in a white 2001 Lexus LS430 with the license plate that reads "GGT5593."

He is described as a white man, 5 feet 10 inches, weighs 270 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. Deline was last seen wearing a yellow and blue striped shirt with blue shorts.

Officials believe Deline's disappearance seriously threatens his health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding Deline's whereabouts is urged to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 512-930-3510.