HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking the public's help to find 93-year-old Arnulfo Camacho, who went missing on Friday night in the Northside Village area of north Houston.Camacho was last seen at his home in the 2900 block of Fulton Street around 9 p.m. wearing a red coat, red and white checkered shirt, black pants and black shoes, according to officers.Authorities said Camacho is Hispanic, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 146 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.